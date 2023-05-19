News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy

15 famous Sheffield Wednesday fans who will have loved play-off comeback ranked by net worth - gallery

Football lovers across the nation were turned into Sheffield Wednesday fans on Thursday night but here are 15 big names who have loved the club a long time.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 19th May 2023, 17:00 BST

It's been a historic week for Sheffield Wednesday fans after a League 1 play-off semi-final comeback that will go down in the history books.

Darren Moore and his side achieved the seemingly impossible on Thursday night as they came back from a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough United in a momentous night at Hillsborough.

The Owls fans won't forget that match in a hurry and, indeed, neither will football fans across the globe who were turned into Wednesday fans for a night as they willed on the underdog.

Sheffield Wednesday do have a number of notable celebrities and famous faces who will be recognised by many at home.

The Star looks through 15 famous Sheffield Wednesday fans in the gallery below and ranks them by their reported net worth.

Reported net worth - £800,000

1. David Blunkett - Politician

Reported net worth - £800,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £960,000

2. Richard McCourt (Left) - Comedian and Presenter

Reported net worth - £960,000 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £1.2 million

3. Jermaine Jackson - Singer

Reported net worth: £1.2 million Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £2.4 million

4. Richard Hawley - Musician

Reported net worth - £2.4 million Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:League 1Darren MoorePeterborough UnitedHillsborough