Football lovers across the nation were turned into Sheffield Wednesday fans on Thursday night but here are 15 big names who have loved the club a long time.

It's been a historic week for Sheffield Wednesday fans after a League 1 play-off semi-final comeback that will go down in the history books.

Darren Moore and his side achieved the seemingly impossible on Thursday night as they came back from a 4-0 deficit against Peterborough United in a momentous night at Hillsborough .

The Owls fans won't forget that match in a hurry and, indeed, neither will football fans across the globe who were turned into Wednesday fans for a night as they willed on the underdog.

Sheffield Wednesday do have a number of notable celebrities and famous faces who will be recognised by many at home.

The Star looks through 15 famous Sheffield Wednesday fans in the gallery below and ranks them by their reported net worth.

David Blunkett - Politician Reported net worth - £800,000

Richard McCourt (Left) - Comedian and Presenter Reported net worth - £960,000

Jermaine Jackson - Singer Reported net worth: £1.2 million

Richard Hawley - Musician Reported net worth - £2.4 million