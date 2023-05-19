News you can trust since 1887
46 more incredible pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans and players after stunning Hillsborough play-off victory

Fans and players celebrated after Sheffield Wednesday pulled off the greatest-ever EFL comeback against Peterborough United

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 19th May 2023, 12:32 BST

Darren Moore hailed Sheffield Wednesday’s League One play-off fightback against Peterborough United as the best moment of his managerial career.

The Owls overturned a 4-0 first leg deficit to dramatically win 4-0 at Hillsborough to send the tie to extra time. After a goal for each side in the added 30 minutes, the hosts won 5-3 on penalties to book their spot at Wembley.

“For me, it’s my best moment in terms of management,” said Moore.

“To witness it and for it to come here, I couldn’t have wished for it to be at a better a place, under the lights here at Hillsborough.

“Tonight will be special, but as I keep saying to them, we have got another game to go. We enjoy tonight and then focus on the Wembley game now.

“We had a rallying call to get the fans to come out and be in full voice and they were tonight. When the boys were cramping up tonight, the fans kept them going. The boys showed great character.”

Last night we brought you 32 incredible photos from the evening - and below we have another 46 pictures of fans and players enjoying the celebrations. Spot yourself or anyone you know?

Aden Flint of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates on the pitch

1. Passion

Aden Flint of Sheffield Wednesday celebrates on the pitch

Fans celebrate in the stands after a remarkable win

2. Celebrations

Fans celebrate in the stands after a remarkable win

Fans celebrate at Hillsborough

3. Wembley bound

Fans celebrate at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday fans during Thursday’s play-off win

4. Peace out

Sheffield Wednesday fans during Thursday’s play-off win

