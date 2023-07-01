It’s a nervy time for Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of the new season and these famous supporters are likely feeling the butterflies too.

It's been a tumultuous few months for Sheffield Wednesday fans as the Yorkshire club provide plenty of drama to keep heart rates racing.

It seems like only yesterday Darren Moore's side were overturning a 4-0 deficit in the play-off finals and since then there's been a trip to Wembley and the shock decision to let Moore leave Hillsborough .

With a Championship campaign just around the corner, fans are nervously waiting for managerial news and hope transfer arrivals to bolster the squad will follow in due course.

The Star looks at 15 famous Sheffield Wednesday supporters who are also likely to be feeling the all-too-familiar excitement and trepidation for another season following the Owls.

1 . David Blunkett - Politician Reported net worth - £800,000 Photo: Ian Waldie Photo Sales

2 . Richard McCourt (Left) - Comedian and Presenter Reported net worth - £960,000 Photo Sales

3 . Jermaine Jackson - Singer Reported net worth: £1.2 million Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Richard Hawley - Musician Reported net worth - £2.4 million Photo Sales