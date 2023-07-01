News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

15 famous Sheffield Wednesday fans ranked by net worth including infamous Glastonbury headline-maker - gallery

It’s a nervy time for Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of the new season and these famous supporters are likely feeling the butterflies too.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 1st Jul 2023, 09:00 BST

It's been a tumultuous few months for Sheffield Wednesday fans as the Yorkshire club provide plenty of drama to keep heart rates racing.

It seems like only yesterday Darren Moore's side were overturning a 4-0 deficit in the play-off finals and since then there's been a trip to Wembley and the shock decision to let Moore leave Hillsborough.

With a Championship campaign just around the corner, fans are nervously waiting for managerial news and hope transfer arrivals to bolster the squad will follow in due course.

The Star looks at 15 famous Sheffield Wednesday supporters who are also likely to be feeling the all-too-familiar excitement and trepidation for another season following the Owls.

Reported net worth - £800,000

1. David Blunkett - Politician

Reported net worth - £800,000 Photo: Ian Waldie

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £960,000

2. Richard McCourt (Left) - Comedian and Presenter

Reported net worth - £960,000

Photo Sales
Reported net worth: £1.2 million

3. Jermaine Jackson - Singer

Reported net worth: £1.2 million Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Reported net worth - £2.4 million

4. Richard Hawley - Musician

Reported net worth - £2.4 million

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:YorkshireDarren MooreWembleyHillsborough