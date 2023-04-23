News you can trust since 1887
14 great pictures of Sheffield Wednesday fans as 26,046 watch Owls beat Exeter City

Sheffield Wednesday fans watched their side keep up in the race for automatic promotion from League One as the Owls beat Exeter City at Hillsborough.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 18:48 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 19:23 BST

A poor second half display was followed up by an improved showing after the break with goals from Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson turning the match around after Josh Key had put the visitors in front.

“It was all of us together,” Darren Moore said of the first 45 minutes. “All of us in a group. We knew we couldn’t carry on like that, we were a team at home and we had to go and get it. It was certainly a game of two halves and you saw we were better in that second half and we got it.”

“Tough one to rate” “Not firing on all biscuits” Ratings as Sheffield Wednesday claw out Exeter City win

Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘non-existent’ first half criticised – half time chat revealed

Over 26,000 fans were at Hillsborough with matches running out as Wednesday hope to break into the top two before the regular season finishes,

The Owls aren't in action this week but rivals Ipswich and Plymouth both are, against Barnsley and Bristol Rovers respectively.

Have a look through or gallery of pictures of Owls fans at S6 on Saturday.

Related topics:League OneHillsboroughCallum Paterson