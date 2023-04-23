Sheffield Wednesday fans watched their side keep up in the race for automatic promotion from League One as the Owls beat Exeter City at Hillsborough.

A poor second half display was followed up by an improved showing after the break with goals from Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson turning the match around after Josh Key had put the visitors in front.

“It was all of us together,” Darren Moore said of the first 45 minutes. “All of us in a group. We knew we couldn’t carry on like that, we were a team at home and we had to go and get it. It was certainly a game of two halves and you saw we were better in that second half and we got it.”

Over 26,000 fans were at Hillsborough with matches running out as Wednesday hope to break into the top two before the regular season finishes,

The Owls aren't in action this week but rivals Ipswich and Plymouth both are, against Barnsley and Bristol Rovers respectively.

Have a look through or gallery of pictures of Owls fans at S6 on Saturday.

1 . Sheffield Wednesday fans v Exeter City

2 . Sheffield Wednesday fans v Exeter City Owls fan John McClure of Reverend and the Makers picks the tunes ahead of the match

3 . Sheffield Wednesday fans v Exeter City

4 . Owls fans at Hillsborough