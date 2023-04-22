Adversity has been a word that has been used a lot in recent weeks when describing Sheffield Wednesday - and more to the point, a struggle to deal with it.
But a goal down and disjointed against an admittedly under-fire and struggling Exeter City side, the Owls came from a goal back to claw out three points and keep a toe in the race for automatic promotion.
After a particularly turgid first half, second half goals from Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson did enough after a messy piece of defending for the Grecians goal.
Here are our on-the-whistle ratings from a 2-1 win at Hillsborough.
1. Cameron Dawson - 6
Got himself in a right old two-and-eight on 28 minutes, rushing out to punch. Luckily, it went unpunished. Made a good save just after Exeter’s goal and was otherwise tidy. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
2. Dominic Iorfa - 6
One or two recovery tackles got a purr of appreciation from supporters. Watched on as Key headed Exeter in front. Moved inside after Flint’s exit, then back out when Ihiekwe arrived. Made more tackles than anyone else on the pitch. A tough one to rate - that’s two games in a row that he has been at least partially at fault for the goal - but was otherwise excellent. Photo: UGC/Steve Ellis
3. Aden Flint - 4
Hard not to feel for him in possession at times, holding onto the ball with no movement ahead of him. Won some headers but he lost Key far too easily for the goal and generally looked hesitant. Inconsistent over the last few weeks and hooked well before the hour. Photo: UGC
4. Jaden Brown - 5
Asked to play out of position. From a defensive point of view, the nice way of putting it is to suggest he lacks confidence but he stuck to his task dilligently. Made some nice touches and one run forward of note but largely sloppy in possession. Off on 70. Photo: UGC/jadenbrown6