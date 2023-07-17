Sheffield Wednesday have had a slow start to the transfer window after promotion to the Championship - but there is time to make moves in the coming weeks.

The Owls are out in Spain with Xisco taking a hard look at his existing squad. Back home there are a number of bright young starlets still available on the free agent market having left some of the country’s biggest clubs.

Given Wednesday have the oldest - or should we say most experienced - squad in the Championship as per one prominent website, we threw together a handful of the most attractive options available to the Owls recruitment team should they fancy bringing in a young starlet.

From the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs and Manchester United, here are 12 names they could consider.

1 . Di’Shon Bernard Released by Manchester United, 22-year-old defender Di’Shon Bernard is a player with a decent base level of experience in the EFL thanks to loan stints at Salford City, Hull City - in the Championship, vitally - and Portsmouth. He’s a Jamaica international of four caps. Photo Sales

2 . Stuart McKinstry Yorkshire-based, McKinstry is a free agent after his release by Leeds United. A bright and pacey winger with Scotland youth caps under his belt, he spent the last campaign in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell and scored four goals in 18 appearances. Photo Sales

3 . Henry Lawrence This one would make some nice sense, to be fair. A Chelsea youngster now looking for his next club after loan spells with both AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons, he has 50 League One appearances under his belt aged 21. He’s an attacking right-back, which would fit. Photo Sales

4 . Joel Ideho Aged 19, Ideho is a tricky forward capable of playing across a front three. He joined Arsenal from the academy at Ajax - not a bad pedigree - and was a regular in their u21 squad last season, bagging seven goal contributions in 34 appearances. Photo Sales