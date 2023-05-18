Ultimately it will be down to Darren Moore and his team. But we have been out onto the streets of Sheffield to find out what residents think about the Owls’ prospects of getting to Wembley after losing the first leg 4-0 away from home. The Owls had finished the league campaign with a massive 96 points, but finished third, compared to Peterborough’s 77 points.
Alan Frost, from Shiregreen, is a Liverpool fan, but he thought there was still hope. He said: “It’s a tough ask, but there’s always a chance. In football you never know, so possibly, but it’s very doubtful.
“They’ve just got to go all out and go for it. It’s not impossible, but it’s a very, very difficult task.”
Owls season ticket holder David Sweetman, from Walkley, was not optimistic. He said: “No, unfortunately, I think they’ve blown their chances. I think it’s too big a mountain to climb. I think Darren (Moore) has done a good job over the year, but I think the team has let him down personally.
“They’d have to score five and not concede any, but I don’t think it’s likely to be honest.”
Greg Bramhall, of Dinnington, would love to see Wednesday promoted, despite being a Sheffield United fan. He said he did not think they’d make it. But he added: “If I’m being realistic, they are just going to have to dig deep and go all out on it, they’ve got nothing to lose now they may as well just go completely gung ho and try just to overturn it. If both Sheffield teams ended up getting promoted at the end of the seasonI think it’d be fantastic.”
Aisaan Shabbir, of Firth Park, refused to give up hope. He said: “I think they’ve got a chance. It’s never over until it’s actually over.”
Lynn Beverley, of Pitsmoor, is not a big football fan – but her husband and children are passionate Owls season ticket holders. Asked if the Owls could get through she said: “I certainly hope so – they’re going to have to try hard though. They need to play better.”