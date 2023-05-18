It looks like a mountain to climb. But can Sheffield Wednesday still get past Peterborough to make the play off final?

Alan Frost, from Shiregreen, is a Liverpool fan, but he thought there was still hope. He said: “It’s a tough ask, but there’s always a chance. In football you never know, so possibly, but it’s very doubtful.

“They’ve just got to go all out and go for it. It’s not impossible, but it’s a very, very difficult task.”

Can Sheffield Wednesday still make the play-off final? Main picture (by Steve Ellis) shows Sheffield Wednesday celebrate a goal against Derby. Pictured from top left are Alan Frost, Greg Bramhall, David Sweetman, Aisaan Shabbir, and Lynne Beverley.

Owls season ticket holder David Sweetman, from Walkley, was not optimistic. He said: “No, unfortunately, I think they’ve blown their chances. I think it’s too big a mountain to climb. I think Darren (Moore) has done a good job over the year, but I think the team has let him down personally.

“They’d have to score five and not concede any, but I don’t think it’s likely to be honest.”

Greg Bramhall, of Dinnington, would love to see Wednesday promoted, despite being a Sheffield United fan. He said he did not think they’d make it. But he added: “If I’m being realistic, they are just going to have to dig deep and go all out on it, they’ve got nothing to lose now they may as well just go completely gung ho and try just to overturn it. If both Sheffield teams ended up getting promoted at the end of the seasonI think it’d be fantastic.”

Aisaan Shabbir, of Firth Park, refused to give up hope. He said: “I think they’ve got a chance. It’s never over until it’s actually over.”