Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for Nice winger Deji Sotona.

The 19-year-old wideman came through the ranks at Manchester United before moving to the French club in September 2020 and spent time on loan at Brentford B last season.

Football Insider have reported the Owls and new League One rivals Derby County have shown a keen interest in the Irish-born star and could make a move over the coming days.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sotona has reportedly been identified by both clubs as they look to push for promotion this season and would be open to a move after struggling to make an impact in France.

The winger rejected a professional contract with Manchester United to move to Nice and work under the management of current Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira.

Speaking about his decision recently, Sotona told The Athletic: “(Vieira) said that he has got a plan for me and that I was going to play, I couldn’t turn it down. I wanted to stay at Man United, but I was promised first-team football at Nice,” he said.

“I always used to watch (Arjen) Robben and I want to play like that. But United always wanted me on the left to get crosses in or to cut in and shoot.

“Back then, I couldn’t use my right foot as much as I do now though! It’s not where I want it to be, but I’ve been working on it a lot.

“There is a lot more running (at Brentford) and it is more intense. At United, you get more time on the ball in training but here everyone is at it and it’s much better. You get so used to someone pressing you in those tight spaces that in a game you will get out of those situations.”

But he is yet to make a senior appearance two years after moving to the Ligue 1 club and could now look to relaunch his career back in England.

Scottish giants complete deal for former Blades loanee

Rangers have secured the signing of Liverpool defender Ben Davies.

Former Sheffield United loanee Ben Davies is nearing a £4m move to Rangers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The former Preston North End centre-back spent the majority of last season on loan at Sheffield United but made just 21 appearances as Paul Heckingbottom’s side missed out on an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Star revealed the Blades boss was keeping tabs on the defender as Liverpool considered his next move - but he has now formally joined Rangers after the two clubs agreed a deal earlier this week.

Speaking after completing his £4million move to Glasgow, Davies said: “I am very excited to join Rangers and I am really looking forward to taking this next step in my career.