After being poised to join Sheffield United in January, before a transfer embargo prevented them from completing the deal, Rochdale youngster Ethan Brierley is now destined for Brentford instead.
By James Shield
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:15 BST

The teenage midfielder was invited to train at the Randox Health Academy earlier this year, impressing Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff to such an extent that they were ready to offer him a move. But the plan was scuppered when the English Football League, whose jurisdiction United were under before gaining promotion from the Championship, prevented Heckingbottom’s employers from processing any new registrations because of a series of unpaid debts.

Although those have since been either settled or renegotiated, the momentum United’s pursuit of Brierley had gathered was lost. Now, following his team’s relegation from the EFL, Thomas Frank’s side have stepped into the breach after tracking the 19-year-old since then. Blackburn Rovers also expressed an interest in Brierley, who made 31 senior appearances last season.

Although news of the youngster’s switch to west London will disappoint Heckingbottom, the fact that an established Premier League club such as Brentford agree with his assessment of the player’s potential underlines United’s expertise in the development sphere.

United also looked set to sign Chelsea’s Silko Thomas soon after Christmas until the EFL’s intervention complicated matters. The ban on drafting-in reinforcements was eventually lifted in April, using money generated by United’s appearance in the FA Cup semi-finals and their march back into the top-flight.

United are set to discover their schedule for next term later this month, when the fixtures are published on June 15th.

Ethan Brierley (left) has left Rochdale to join Brentford: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesEthan Brierley (left) has left Rochdale to join Brentford: Pete Norton/Getty Images
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
