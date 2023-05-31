Sheffield United have finalised their list of transfer targets, although Paul Heckingbottom will add a fresh series of names to his shopping list if the club secures new investment ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Star understands the 45-year-old submitted a list of players he wants to try and sign following a meeting of United’s hierarchy and United World in Geneva earlier this month. A centre-forward, centre-half and two midfielders are all priority positions during this summer’s transfer window, although coaching staff would also like to bring in another wing-back if finances allow.

After winning promotion from the Championship last term, Heckingbottom emphasised the need to strengthen during the get-together in Switzerland despite stating he also wanted to keep all of those players whose contracts are set to expire next month. Many of their agreements contain extension clauses, some of which have already been triggered. But others, with captain Billy Sharp thought to be among them, must negotiate fresh deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Predictably, United have been linked with a series of names since regaining their seat at the top table of English football. As things stand, with around £20m presently available for recruitment purposes, many of those are beyond their financial reach - either because of the fees they would command or their salary demands.

Chelsea’s Carney Chukwuemeka and Lewis O’Brien of Nottingham Forest are among those said to have attracted United’s interest, while Heckingbottom would like to bring Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee back to South Yorkshire following impressive loan spells..

However, this would require United to purchase at least one on a permanent basis. Although not impossible, a move for Doyle could require United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdualziz Al Saud to identify extra revenue streams. With the Saudi Arabian also recognising the need to draft in reinforcements, the search for these is already underway although it could, if shares are exchanges for support, complicate any future United takeover with Prince Abdullah admitting last week that he was nearly forced to sell-up when Heckingbottom’s team were hit with a transfer embargo by the English Football League. This was later lifted.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom needs help from the club's top brass, including CEO Steve Bettis: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Meanwhile, under-18’s coach Paul Quinn has announced his departure from United’s academy.

Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Darren Staples / Sportimage