Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man ready to bat off Sheffield United boos in cup clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United welcome Wrexham to Bramall Lane tonight in the first round of the Carabao Cup with a former Sheffield Wednesday man in the Robins’ ranks

Wrexham striker Steven Fletcher makes a return to Sheffield this evening but he’s unlikely to be given the same type of reception he got the last time he played in the city.

The Scotland international made 136 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday, scoring 38 goals in a four-year spell on South Yorkshire between 2016 and 2020 before moving on to Stoke City. After a period back home with Dundee United, Fletcher made the move to Wales and Wrexham last year and has since scored nine goals in 35 appearances for the Robins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of those came in Saturday’s opening day League One victory over Wycombe, which meant that Fletcher has now scored in each of England’s top five divisions and now, despite expecting a less than warm welcome back in Sheffield, he’s looking forward to a Carabao Cup clash with the Blades to maintain that good start to the season.

"It is a cup game, they will probably make changes and we might. It is up to the gaffer," said Fletcher. "Obviously the league is most important but it is good for the lads to get some more minutes. We know it will be a tough game but it would be nice to go on a run in the cup and I am looking forward to it.

Getty Images

"I will be a good game. I don't think I will be the most liked person having played for Sheffield Wednesday but that doesn't bother me at all. James McClean will get more pelters than me so I am alright!"

United are expected to name a fairly young side for the visit of Wrexham, with the squad still not having a great deal of depth following a raft of summer exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blades boss Chris Wilder said on Monday: “Physically I'm not sure we can go again with the same team as on Friday, ahead of a big game for us on Saturday [against QPR at Bramall Lane]. This [Wrexham] is a big game, I don't want to change the mentality of the club of wanting to win every game and we will do. But you can expect a lot of young players to be involved, and I'm looking forward to seeing how they go.”