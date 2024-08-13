Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ismaila Coulibaly set for another chance to impress for Sheffield United in EFL Cup tie v Wrexham

Forgotten man Ismaila Coulibaly could get another chance to impress in Sheffield United colours tomorrow night in the Blades’ EFL Cup tie at home to Wrexham. The Malian midfielder is back at Bramall Lane after his loan spell at AIK came to an end over the summer, and was named on the bench for Friday’s Championship opener away at Preston North End.

The 23-year-old moved to the Swedish side earlier this year with the ambition of playing regular first-team football after a frustrating Blades spell left him on the sidelines. Coulibaly has proven something of an enigmatic figure since moving to United in 2020 from Sarpsborg 08, via a two-year loan spell with United’s sister club Beerschot. He has played just seven times for the Blades, including one league substitute appearance, but will be involved against Wrexham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beerschot have been linked with a move for their former loanee while much of Coulibaly’s future may rest on how much transfer business United are able to complete before the window slams shut at the end of this month. “He’s with us and he’ll be involved tomorrow night,” Wilder told The Star of Coulibaly.

“He’s come back off his loan and he’s back training with the first team. His attitude’s been good, so we’ll just see how it all unfolds. I’m sure I’ll be asked about it and I get that, and I know you’ll understand from my point of view my approach to it. There’ll be some movements ins and some movements out, and it’s all to play for. I haven’t got a crystal ball and I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next two or three weeks. If Izzy’s here, he’s here and he’ll be part of the group and if he’s not, he’s not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United are closing in on a deal for Crystal Palace’s Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan and still hope to sign Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper ahead of the deadline. But there are still several plates spinning in the air, leaving a big opportunity for the likes of Sydie Peck and Louie Marsh to potentially cement themselves in Wilder’s thoughts against Wrexham.

“I haven’t got a clue what could happen on quite a few things,” Wilder added. “It’s going to be an interesting three weeks, off the pitch as well as on it. I’d prefer it as I’ve said already if the window shut and we could concentrate on stuff on the pitch but this is maybe one of the reasons why they keep it going, to keep the excitement and the enthusiasm, even though I don’t think it needs it from my point of view and from where I’m coming from.

“The old clock ticking and all that stuff that drives it will happen right the way through. It’s been a pretty quiet summer for football, in general, pretty slow. But I’m sure in the next two or three weeks it’ll really hot up and when that window shuts, it’ll shut and I’m sure from a personal point of view and the club’s point of view, we’re delighted with the work we’ve done and with the young players coming through. I’m thankful for the backing I’ve been given to go and make these signings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there’s been some real good business done by us, some smart ones. I think that’s been recognised, people are looking and going ‘Yeah,m there’s been some good signings and most importantly from our supporters. We just need to keep our heads down and I’m sure when the window shuts, we’ll be in a better position than we were when it opened.”