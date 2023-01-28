Blades travel to National League promotion-chasers in FA Cup fourth round

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson says his side will not be afraid to “ruffle a few feathers” as they look to cause another FA Cup upset against Premier League promotion-chasers Sheffield United tomorrow afternoon.

Parkinson‘s men welcome the Blades to the Racecourse Ground in round four after pulling off a major third-round upset, winning 4-3 at United’s Championship rivals Coventry City.

Parkinson sees the tie as another chance to put the National League leaders “firmly back on the football map”, after being taken over by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney and being the subject of the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary.

“They have a lot of players who have played in the Premier League,” Parkinson said of the Blades. “We wanted a test, and we’ve certainly got one. It’s going to be a great test for us, and it’s one we’re really looking forward to..

“You have to be prepared to ruffle a few feathers all over the pitch to cause cup upsets. We have to make it as difficult as possible.

“If Sheffield United ultimately come off the pitch and they have gone through, I want them to come off and say: ‘That was tough’. We want to make sure if they do get through, they earn it every step of the way.”

The game will be televised live on BBC One, with Reynolds and McElhenney, the creator and star of American TV comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, watching Stateside.

“We wanted a home tie because I just feel the Racecourse deserves a special FA Cup game, and we’ve got it,” Parkinson added. “It’s going to be a cracking atmosphere. This place is full for the league games, but there’s always a special feel about FA Cup football.

“I’ll probably hear from [the owners] before the game, and obviously they’ll be following the match.

“They watch every game home and away in the National League over in America, and do make the odd trip over. They’ll be wishing us all the best, with a clear understanding that it’s a great day for the club.