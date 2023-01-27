Paul Heckingbottom admits he is seeking "clarity" over Sheffield United's embargo situation ahead of next week's transfer deadline day.

The Blades were sanctioned by the EFL earlier this month over an unpaid transfer payment for one of their players, with the governing body blocking them bringing in new faces until the outstanding monies are paid.

United acknowledged the embargo last week, adding that they hoped to resolve the situation ahead of this weekend's FA Cup tie at Wrexham.

But Heckingbottom, facing the media ahead of the trip to the National League promotion-chasers, confirmed this afternoon that the Blades are still under embargo, adding: "When the bill gets paid we can come out. Until then we won't be doing anything.

"We're looking at possible players and what we want to do and we will find out what that looks like as we get closer to the deadline. Where does it leave us? We're just seeking clarity on that sort of stuff from the EFL.

"I just know we owe money to a football club and until we pay it, we can't come out of it."

United's embargo will be lifted as soon as the payment is made but Heckingbottom suggested United are "not in a position" to push the button on an incoming transfer as soon as they can.

Heckingbottom had initially hoped to secure a replacement for Reda Khadra, after the Brighton loanee's spell in South Yorkshire was cut short earlier this month, but time is rapidly running out.

"It doesn't change where we are financially," the United chief added. "It means if we pay the bill, we're out of the embargo.

"And if we pay the bill, does it affect what we might have had for a player? These are all things we're seeking clarity on while we're looking at players."

