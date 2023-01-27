8 changes, full debuts galore, key men out: Sheffield United predicted XI for Wrexham FA Cup clash, in pictures
There seems to be two schools of thought about how Sheffield United should approach Sunday's intriguing FA Cup tie against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.
With United so well-placed in the race for promotion, some supporters insist they should focus on the league and forego any success in the cup. Others disagree, believing a run to the latter stages of the famous old competition can only help, rather than hinder, United's push for the Premier League.
Boss Paul Heckingbottom is not blessed with a plethora of options to choose from, with a number of key men in the treatment room, and it will be interesting to see how many changes the Blades chief makes for the trip to the National League promotion-chasers.
So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom's shoes and pick the side he would send out against Wrexham – how many selections would you agree with?