There seems to be two schools of thought about how Sheffield United should approach Sunday's intriguing FA Cup tie against Wrexham at the Racecourse Ground.

With United so well-placed in the race for promotion, some supporters insist they should focus on the league and forego any success in the cup. Others disagree, believing a run to the latter stages of the famous old competition can only help, rather than hinder, United's push for the Premier League.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom is not blessed with a plethora of options to choose from, with a number of key men in the treatment room, and it will be interesting to see how many changes the Blades chief makes for the trip to the National League promotion-chasers.

So we tasked our man to step into Heckingbottom's shoes and pick the side he would send out against Wrexham – how many selections would you agree with?

Adam Davies Is certain to play barring any late hiccups, and as good as confirmed as such in his pre-match press conference. A good opportunity for some match practice and to attempt to catch the eye

Sai Sachdev With George Baldock sidelined and Jayden Bogle so integral, there's no way I'm risking him from the start at Wrexham. Sachdev has had a taste of first-team action and I'd be exposing him to some more

Chris Basham Did so well after coming in at Millwall and will be a good opportunity for him to shake off some more ring-rust for when, as is inevitable, he will be called upon between now and the end of the season

John Egan The lack of a natural replacement necessitates his presence on the teamsheet. If Ciaran Clark was fit I'd have played him in the centre but Egan gets the nod