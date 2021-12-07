'World at his feet' - David McGoldrick says what many Sheffield United fans are thinking about Wolves loanee Morgan Gibbs-White's future
David McGoldrick says his Sheffield United teammate Morgan Gibbs-White “has the world at his feet” after appearing to hint that the England U21 international should be allowed to remain at Bramall Lane for the remainder of the season.
The forward, on loan at Bramall Lane from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored a stunning equaliser from outside the area at Cardiff City on Saturday, also delivering two assists as the Blades ran out 3-2 winners in south Wales.
And McGoldrick, who scored at the Cardiff City Stadium from Gibbs-White’s pass, said of his mercurical teammate: “He’s got the world at his feet.
“He’s a great kid and great player. He's got all the ability in the world but he just needs to play games.
“He's doing that here. He’s expressing himself and has the licence to be a free spirit.
“We want him to go and create things. He's going to lose the ball sometimes, but all good players do that.
“As long as it's in the right positions and as long as he keeps scoring goals like that, I don't mind what else he does.”
Gibbs-White himself has previously admitted that he needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career. A remarkable 53 of his 66 league appearances for Wolves have come off the bench, and he has now started more league games for the Blades since September than he ever has for his parent club.
But speculation continues about a possible January recall for the forward, despite Wolves’ depth of midfield talent and his impressive form for the Blades. Unitedites will echo McGoldrick’s thoughts, and hope he stays put.