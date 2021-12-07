The forward, on loan at Bramall Lane from Wolverhampton Wanderers, scored a stunning equaliser from outside the area at Cardiff City on Saturday, also delivering two assists as the Blades ran out 3-2 winners in south Wales.

And McGoldrick, who scored at the Cardiff City Stadium from Gibbs-White’s pass, said of his mercurical teammate: “He’s got the world at his feet.

“He’s a great kid and great player. He's got all the ability in the world but he just needs to play games.

“He's doing that here. He’s expressing himself and has the licence to be a free spirit.

“We want him to go and create things. He's going to lose the ball sometimes, but all good players do that.

“As long as it's in the right positions and as long as he keeps scoring goals like that, I don't mind what else he does.”

David McGoldrick, left, and Sheffield United teammate Morgan Gibbs-White, right: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Gibbs-White himself has previously admitted that he needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career. A remarkable 53 of his 66 league appearances for Wolves have come off the bench, and he has now started more league games for the Blades since September than he ever has for his parent club.