Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom set to make decision on future of two on-loan stars

Zak Brunt and Kacper Lopata were reunited with Darren Currie, their former U23 coach at Bramall Lane now part of Southend United’s coaching team, on the south coast, and have earned rave reviews at Roots Hall.

Midfielder Brunt and defender Lopata have played six times for the Shrimpers, earning valuable first-team experience in a competitive division.

But with their former U23 boss Heckingbottom now in charge of the Blades’ first team, and with the club putting a renewed focus on youth as part of the strategic vision that saw Heckingbottom replace Slavisa Jokanović last month, their immediate futures are being reconsidered as they approach the end of their loan spells with Southend.

Kevin Maher, the Southend coach, confirmed that his employers are in discussions with the Blades over keeping the pair on the south coast. Given both their ability and progress, Brunt and Lopata could even be recalled and dispatched on loan again to a club higher up the football pyramid.

“They’ve been brilliant,” Maher said of Brunt and Lopata.

Zak Brunt (left) and Kacper Lopata (right) are impressing on loan at Southend United from Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“The lads have all taken them under their wing and they’re really enjoying it here.

“For them it’s important to play football and this a good environment for them to do that. For both sides I think it would be positive if we could keep them."

Both men played under Jokanović, making appearances in the League Cup earlier this season, and are highly-rated by United’s coaching staff.

Another player impressing out on loan is striker Daniel Jebbison, who was this week nominated for the PFA fans’ player of the month award for League One.

The youngster was placed with Burton Albion for the season after a decision was taken to get him game time, with a plethora of senior strikers blocking his path to the first team at Bramall Lane.

There have been calls amongst Blades fans to recall him in January, with Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink confirming recently that such a clause exists in Jebbison’s loan agreement.

But any decision over whether to bring back Jebbison, Brunt or Lopata must be balanced against the possibility of them playing games. For Jebbison to play consistently, United must realistically sacrifice at least two of their senior forwards in January while Lopata could probably operate as John Egan’s understudy if the centre-half was injured or suspended.

Brunt’s first-team prospects may hinge on the future of Sander Berge. United's former record signing is surely the club’s most saleable asset and providing he can prove his fitness between now and January, one of his previous suitors may return with an offer that the Blades find too good to refuse when the transfer window re-opens for business.