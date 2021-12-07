Sheffield United could be backed by 5,500 fans at Preston North End as ticket details for Boxing Day clash confirmed

The Blades have been allocated 5,518 tickets for the clash at Deepdale, which will kick off at 3pm on December 26.

Priced at £24 for adults, £16 for over-65s, £15 for young adults aged 19-24, £8 for 11-18 year olds and £2 for under-11s, tickets go on sale at 9am this Thursday to fans with 50,000+ loyalty points.

Full details about when tickets go on sale to different loyalty point bands are available on United’s official website.

United have traditionally been backed in good numbers at Deepdale, with thousands of Blades packing the away end on their last visit there in 2019 – when David McGoldrick scored the winner en route to United’s promotion to the Premier League.

North End sacked their manager Frankie McAvoy yesterday, with the club 18th in the Championship.