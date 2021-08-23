Why Wayne Rooney was "delighted" when Derby County drew Sheffield United in Carabao Cup
Wayne Rooney, the Derby County manager, says he was “delighted” when his side were paired with Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup after signalling his intention to field another young side in their second-round tie at Bramall Lane.
United and Derby got through to this stage after seeing off Carlisle United and Salford City respectively in the first round, and Rooney says that his young players will learn a lot from playing against a side that was relegated from the Premier League last season.
“The team for the Sheffield United game will be a similar team to the one that featured in the Salford City game in Round One,” Rooney told his club’s official website.
“I think it’s so important that these young players get minutes on the pitch because they need to be ready. We have seen that if we get an injury, some of these players will have to step up so it’s a great opportunity for these players to get minutes in.
“I was delighted when I saw the tie. I think it’s a big game for us to play against another Championship team away from home, that were in the Premier League last season, and it will be a big challenge for some of those lads.
“I think they are ready to go and show people what good players they are.”
One experienced player who may be part of Rooney’s squad is Phil Jagielka, the 39-year-old former Blade who left Bramall Lane when his contract expired earlier this summer.