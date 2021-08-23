How Billy Sharp proved he is still Sheffield United's best finisher after scoring landmark goal in Huddersfield Town defeat

Amidst the fervour and fall-out that followed Sheffield United’s injury-time defeat to Huddersfield Town at the weekend, it went a little under the radar that the day was a hugely significant one for their skipper and talisman.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:12 pm

Not for the result, which he admits hurt him and left him “gutted”. But United’s equaliser against Town was also the 250th goal of Billy Sharp’s illustrious career and to make it extra special, it came in front of a Kop filled with fellow Blades.

“Still gutted with yesterday,” Sharp later posted on social media.

“My 250th career goal, which means so much to me personally and to score it in front of the fans in the Kop felt so good. But ultimately counted for nothing.

“We have to pick ourselves up quickly and go again.”

Sharp would have no doubt swapped the goal for the points, but it is a milestone he admitted to The Star in pre-season that he was determined to reach.

Billy Sharp celebates after scoring his 250th career goal: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Now 35, Sharp remains the best finisher at the football club and it is no surprise that it was the man in the number 10 shirt that scored the Blades’ first league goal of the season after a slow start so far.

A left-footed finish from a typical Sharp distance, it was also a moment that illustrated that, despite United spending two seasons in the Premier League and banking so many millions as a result, the veteran is still the man most Blades would have wanted on the end of that chance when it came.

