Not for the result, which he admits hurt him and left him “gutted”. But United’s equaliser against Town was also the 250th goal of Billy Sharp’s illustrious career and to make it extra special, it came in front of a Kop filled with fellow Blades.

“Still gutted with yesterday,” Sharp later posted on social media.

“My 250th career goal, which means so much to me personally and to score it in front of the fans in the Kop felt so good. But ultimately counted for nothing.

“We have to pick ourselves up quickly and go again.”

Sharp would have no doubt swapped the goal for the points, but it is a milestone he admitted to The Star in pre-season that he was determined to reach.

Billy Sharp celebates after scoring his 250th career goal: Paul Thomas / Sportimage

Now 35, Sharp remains the best finisher at the football club and it is no surprise that it was the man in the number 10 shirt that scored the Blades’ first league goal of the season after a slow start so far.