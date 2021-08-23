Rhys Norrington-Davies sets sights on becoming Sheffield United's first-choice after impressive league debut
Rhys Norrington-Davies admits he has set his sights on becoming Sheffield United’s first-choice left-back, despite admitting he may have to be patient to do so.
The Welsh international made his league debut for the Blades on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town, after making his competitive bow earlier in the season against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup.
Left-back is one area of the squad where United appear well-stocked, with Enda Stevens and Max Lowe also on Slavisa Jokanović’s roster. Ben Osborn, ostensibly a midfielder, has also caught the eye playing left wing-back previously, but Norrington-Davies wants to make the spot his own.
“Coming into pre-season, I wanted to be number one,” the 22-year-old, born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, admitted.
“I’ve got to be patient and bide my time and take every opportunity that comes my way. I’ve got to keep on going, train well and take the chances when they come, as they did on Saturday.
“I like to get forward; I feel like I’m an attacking full-back. And when you go to wing-back, you do have that licence to get forward, with the defensive side of things in mind as well.
“In the final third we do need to get better, and that includes from me too.”
Norrington-Davies may be handed another opportunity to impress in United’s Carabao Cup tie against Derby County tomorrow evening.
“It was great to make my league debut for Sheffield United,” he added. “It’s been a long time coming and it was great to be out in front of the fans, although it was disappointing that we lost.
“Hopefully, there is more to come.”