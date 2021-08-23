Rhys Norrington-Davies sets sights on becoming Sheffield United's first-choice after impressive league debut

The Welsh international made his league debut for the Blades on Saturday as they lost 2-1 to Huddersfield Town, after making his competitive bow earlier in the season against Carlisle United in the Carabao Cup.

Left-back is one area of the squad where United appear well-stocked, with Enda Stevens and Max Lowe also on Slavisa Jokanović’s roster. Ben Osborn, ostensibly a midfielder, has also caught the eye playing left wing-back previously, but Norrington-Davies wants to make the spot his own.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Coming into pre-season, I wanted to be number one,” the 22-year-old, born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, admitted.

“I’ve got to be patient and bide my time and take every opportunity that comes my way. I’ve got to keep on going, train well and take the chances when they come, as they did on Saturday.

“I like to get forward; I feel like I’m an attacking full-back. And when you go to wing-back, you do have that licence to get forward, with the defensive side of things in mind as well.

“In the final third we do need to get better, and that includes from me too.”

Rhys Norrington-Davies of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Norrington-Davies may be handed another opportunity to impress in United’s Carabao Cup tie against Derby County tomorrow evening.

“It was great to make my league debut for Sheffield United,” he added. “It’s been a long time coming and it was great to be out in front of the fans, although it was disappointing that we lost.