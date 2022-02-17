Why Sheffield United players and fans may need to show patience in Swansea City clash

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

The Blades boss, whose side drew 0-0 in midweek with Hull City, is bracing himself for another frustrating game at Bramall Lane – albeit in different circumstances from City, who employed some of football’s darker arts on their way to winning a point on Tuesday evening.

“They’re a difficult team to play against,” Heckingbottom said of Russell Martin’s Swans, who travel to Bramall Lane 16th in the Championship table.

“They like to dominate the ball, they like to frustrate by having possession and I can’t see them playing any other way.

“We’re two of the teams in the division who have most of the possession, so one will have to have less and one team will have to be good without the ball.

“We know what we’ll face, and they’ll be saying the same thing about us.

“We respect them, they have some good players, but we’re at home and we want to play with tempo, control the game and be aggressive.

“But this time, get the goal and the three points.”

Only Middlesbrough in the entire Championship have won more points than United since Heckingbottom was appointed, and United can go level with Chris Wilder’s sixth-placed side if they beat Swansea and results elsewhere go their way.

“We know it’ll be a tough game,” Heckingbottom added.

“We’re on a good run and the form has been good, so we’ll trust that.