'Wise' Sheffield United striker to be given say in his rehabilitation process from injury

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United striker, will be given the opportunity to help shape his rehabilitation process as he begins the road back to recovery from an untimely thigh injury.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 6:00 am

McGoldrick damaged the muscle during the Blades’ victory against West Bromwich Albion earlier this month, joining fellow forward Rhian Brewster in the Bramall Lane treatment room.

McGoldrick saw another specialist on Tuesday for a second opinion on the injury, before United’s goalless draw with Hull City, and boss Paul Heckingbottom said: “It’s going to be about consideration and how Didzy wants to approach it, as well.

“He is old enough, wise enough and experienced enough to know his body, along with Steve [Humphries, physio] and the consultations with the specialists.

“They’ll come up with a plan everyone is happy with. But he is one that we know we won’t be able to use in the near future, so it’s important that we get his rehab right.”

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick faces a spell on the sidelines: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
