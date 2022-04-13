Why Sheffield United star believes Filip Uremovic is a "great fit" for Blades

The defender has kept two clean sheets in his two games since joining United on a short-term deal, after his contract with Russian club Rubin Kazan was suspended amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion.

Uremović’s place will soon come under threat when Chris Basham returns from a ligament injury that has kept him out for almost two months, with Paul Heckingbottom revealing the influential defender may return over the Easter weekend.

But Uremović has certainly made a big impression on Blades supporters who appreciate his no-nonsense style, and Foderingham said: “He’s a big character.

“He comes out with some random shouts, which the boys chuckle at, but you can see that passion and drive. He’s hard as nails and think he’s a great fit for us.

“We’ve kept two clean sheets since he came in which says a lot and that’s one of the tell-tale signs of a very good footballer.

“He’s confident in his own game, he understands football and his role, even in the sessions leading up to a game. He’s taken everything on board.”

Filip Uremović pictured signing after Sheffield United: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Foderingham is looking for another clean sheet on Friday when the Blades face 21st-placed Reading at Bramall Lane.

“There’s no side that comes out trying to not win or do well so regardless of where you are in the league, everyone’s trying to do their best,” he said.