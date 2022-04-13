Sheffield United boss issues key injury update on Chris Basham and Billy Sharp

Basham has been missing since February 19 when he damaged ligaments in the Blades’ 4-0 win over Swansea City at Bramall Lane. A number of different players have been utilised in his place since, but his return will be a timely boost for the run-in as the Blades look to seal their place in the Championship play-offs.

United host Reading at Bramall Lane on Friday in the first of their five remaining games, before travelling to Bristol City on Monday evening.

But skipper Billy Sharp will miss out in both games, with April 23’s home clash with Cardiff City pencilled in as a possible return date for the Blades’ top scorer as he manages his recovery from a hamstring injury.

“Bash has trained today,” Heckingbottom revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

“So we’re really pleased where he is. We’ll take it from there and see how he does over the next few days.

“He’s been out for a while and we’ll see how he reacts today.

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham with captain and striker Billy Sharp: David Klein / Sportimage

“He’s done a lot more today which is good but it’s still nowhere hear a game. We’re getting him nearer where he needs to be and we can’t wait for that.

“With Bill, it’s just that last little bit. There’s a bit of tendon involved in the injury and we’re making sure that’s okay, so he won’t be available.

“[Cardiff] is probably realistic.