Sheffield United: Oli McBurnie ready to help fire Blades into play-offs after talks with coach
Oli McBurnie is ready to accept the responsibility of helping to fire Sheffield United into the Championship play-offs, after a series of talks with coach Jack Lester about his goal drought.
The Scottish international is set to play a big role in the Blades’ run-in as their only fit and available senior striker, with skipper Billy Sharp expected to be sidelined until after the Easter double-header against Reading and Bristol City.
McBurnie hasn’t scored a league goal since December 2020, last getting on the scoresheet in the EFL Cup against Southampton earlier this season.
But amidst United’s remarkable fitness crisis - which has claimed Sharp, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick as well as defenders Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham and Charlie Goode in recent times - the 25-year-old has volunteered to play through both injury and illness in recent weeks in a bid to help his side into the Championship top-six.
They go into Good Friday’s clash with struggling Reading sixth in the standings, and four points behind third-placed Huddersfield Town.
And McBurnie, revealing his discussions with former United striker and current coach Lester about his goal drought, admitted: “It isn’t something you can stress about. You're in the team to do your job, and part of that is to score goals.
“But I'm always going into games confident, just hoping one will fall for me. And one will drop. You've just got to keep putting in the performances.
“I speak to Jack a lot about it, and he’s told me that he’s been there. The worst thing you can do as a striker, is stress too much about it and overcomplicate things. Do things you wouldn't ordinarily do.
“I'm going to be a big part of the run in, with Billy out, so there's a lot of responsibility on my shoulders to put the performances in and hopefully get a couple of goals.
“There's a big responsibility, but I'm used to it. I’ve been the main striker at every club I've been at so it's not really anything new to me. I’ve just got to get back into a run of form and hopefully fire in a few before the end of the season.”