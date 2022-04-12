The Scottish international is set to play a big role in the Blades’ run-in as their only fit and available senior striker, with skipper Billy Sharp expected to be sidelined until after the Easter double-header against Reading and Bristol City.

McBurnie hasn’t scored a league goal since December 2020, last getting on the scoresheet in the EFL Cup against Southampton earlier this season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But amidst United’s remarkable fitness crisis - which has claimed Sharp, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick as well as defenders Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham and Charlie Goode in recent times - the 25-year-old has volunteered to play through both injury and illness in recent weeks in a bid to help his side into the Championship top-six.

They go into Good Friday’s clash with struggling Reading sixth in the standings, and four points behind third-placed Huddersfield Town.

And McBurnie, revealing his discussions with former United striker and current coach Lester about his goal drought, admitted: “It isn’t something you can stress about. You're in the team to do your job, and part of that is to score goals.

“But I'm always going into games confident, just hoping one will fall for me. And one will drop. You've just got to keep putting in the performances.

Oli McBurnie of Sheffield United reacts to a missed chance against Bournemouth: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I speak to Jack a lot about it, and he’s told me that he’s been there. The worst thing you can do as a striker, is stress too much about it and overcomplicate things. Do things you wouldn't ordinarily do.

“I'm going to be a big part of the run in, with Billy out, so there's a lot of responsibility on my shoulders to put the performances in and hopefully get a couple of goals.