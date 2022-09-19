Why Sheffield United have no concerns over Rhian Brewster despite wait for first goal of season

Brewster was just looking like hitting the sort of form that persuaded United to make him their record signing last season, before a bad hamstring injury ended his campaign prematurely and forced him to watch on helplessly from the sidelines as his teammates lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

After returning to fitness, and despite looking sharp in front of goal in pre-season, Brewster is yet to hit the net in his 11 appearances so far this campaign.

But, pointing to the example of teammate Oli McBurnie – who scored his first league goal since 2020 last month and now has four in his last five games – Paul Heckingbottom’s No.2 McCall said: “About a month ago I said Oli just needs a run of games. But when we've got the strikers we've got fit at the moment, it's hard to get a consistent run.

“If Rhian was a left wing-back or centre-back, he'd be playing all the time because that's where all our injuries are.

"It's about being able to train day in, day out. Since we came in he’s had little niggling injuries here, there and everywhere. He needs a run of training too, so he gets to a level where he's feeling sharp.

Rhian Brewster applauds Sheffield United's supporters at Deepdale after victory over Preston: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I’ve only seen him without a smile on his face now and again when he’s been injured, and you don’t expect lads to be doing somersaults when they’re injured.

“But now he’s back and training every day, looking sharp and enjoying his football, he just needs to get minutes on the park.”

Brewster earned a start at Preston North End on Saturday after a positive impact off the bench in midweek at Swansea, when he came off the bench to set up Reda Khadra’s dramatic 94th-minute winner.

"He works ever so hard,” McCall added.

“He's not a fancy-dan player with a big price tag who just floats about. He's got a really good attitude and work ethic and he's a good finisher.

"As a coaching staff you can only ask for dedication and hard work and he's giving that.