In Pictures: Sheffield United's injured 11 with expected return dates for key men
Of the players who remain at Shirecliffe over the international break, Sheffield United would just about be able to put out a decent six-a-side team with so many of their star men either representing their countries or still stuck in the treatment room.
As many as 10 senior players missed the trip to Preston North End last time out, and it is a testament to the strength of the Blades’ squad these days that they still won 2-0 to remain top of the Championship table.
But boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he’s never known anything like the number of serious impact injuries his players have picked up so far this season, with the likes of Billy Sharp, Ben Osborn and Jack Robinson amongst those to have suffered.
“The fixture list does compound it, because you pick up more injuries and I’d expect the ones with the muscles because you’re pushing in pre-season and there’ll be a bit of fatigue when the games start,” Heckingbottom said.
“But there’s some real strange impact injuries, and some serious ones. I’ve known nothing like it, in terms of the impact stuff and we could do without it.”
Two clear weeks for the international break could help some of the injured players return soon, while some are more long-term. Here’s a round-up of the Blades’ walking wounded, and an indication of when they may be available for selection again…
