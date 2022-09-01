News you can trust since 1887
How Sander Berge could still leave Sheffield United after UK transfer window closed, amid Club Brugge pursuit

Sander Berge remained a Sheffield United player past tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline – but the Blades are not necessarily out of the woods in terms of the Norwegian’s immediate future.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 11:16 pm

Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge have been trying to sign Berge all summer and take him back to Belgium, with early bids of around £12.5m – almost half the fee United paid to sign the Norwegian – flatly rejected by the Blades.

But officials at the Jan Breydel Stadium refused to go away and kept in contact with their counterparts at Bramall Lane throughout deadline day.

But, as throughout the window, they declined to meet United’s asking price for the midfielder, with reports in Belgium suggesting that Brugge were told it will take €30m to secure the midfielder’s services.

The 11pm deadline in the UK came and went without any movement over Berge, but a further complication exists in that Belgium’s transfer window remains open until September 6 – meaning Brugge could technically sign Berge at any point until that date.

United had identified Ismael Kone as a potential replacement for Berge if he did depart but with the Canadian international failing to sign ahead of 11pm, and Ben Osborn and John Fleck both sidelined with injuries, it would leave the Blades’ midfield seriously depleted if Brugge do get their man this summer.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United is a wanted man: David Klein / Sportimage

The Norwegian international has a buy-out clause in his contract which would leave United powerless to prevent him leaving if it is met, but Brugge showed little appetite to go anywhere near that figure – and United cannot afford to lose another midfielder after such a promising start to the season.

