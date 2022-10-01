News you can trust since 1887
Why Sheffield United boss feels his side deserve “credit” after Birmingham City draw

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, felt his players deserve credit for their “focus” during this afternoon’s draw with Birmingham City at Bramall Lane, despite admitting that fatigue and preparation issues had played their part.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 7:26 pm
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 7:27 pm

United looked to be on course for yet another home win this season when Oli McBurnie fired them ahead with a superb first-time finish in the second half, for his fifth goal in six games.

But the Blades couldn’t hold on as Troy Deeney fired the equaliser soon after and despite Billy Sharp having a late golden chance to win it after coming off the bench, United had to settle for a draw and saw their lead at the top of the Championship table cut to a single point.

"The players deserve praise because we've had only one training session, so I think it’s credit to the players for their focus. There was fatigue and a lack of preparation, but I thought that the players were fantastic and they took everything on board. We were confident with how the game would go.

"We know where we went wrong and the lads are upset but I cannot criticise them. When you're on a 10-game unbeaten run you can't ask for anymore. Evidence suggests that we have been performing well for about 10 months.

"It is a reflection of where we are that people are disappointed. If you've watched Birmingham this season you would know they are starting to look well organised. They have a great spirit now. They looked to hurt us."

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield United applauds the fans after the clash with Birmingham City: Lexy Illsley / Sportimage
