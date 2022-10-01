News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield United Player Ratings gallery: Too many off days for key men in Birmingham City draw

Sheffield United saw their lead at the top of the Championship table cut to just a single point after they were held at home by Birmingham City this afternoon.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 5:47 pm

Despite Oli McBurnie’s second-half opener, his fifth goal in six games, United couldn’t hang on and were pegged back when Troy Deeney equalised for the visitors soon after.

United had chances to win, substitute Billy Sharp seeing his one-on-one shot well saved by John Ruddy, and Norwich's win away at Blackpool saw them move to within a point of Paul Heckingbottom's men at the top of the Championship table.

Here’s how we rated the Blades against the Blues...

1. Player Ratings

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United and Auston Trusty of Birmingham City challenge for the ball: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

2. Wes Foderingham 6

Did well to keep his cool and the ball when Hogan looked to deflect Deeney's flick past him and had little chance of keeping the former Watford man out for the equaliser after he found himself with the freedom of Bramall Lane to finish.

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales

3. George Baldock 6

Looked at his furious best early on as he raged at Khadra and almost netted in the first half but his shot was saved by Ruddy after good combination work from Berge and Basham

Photo: Isaac Parkin

Photo Sales

4. Chris Basham 6

Was the architect of a great bit of play in the second half when he won the ball in defence, steamed forward and then continued his run to cross for Ndiaye, whose header went wide.

Photo: Simon Bellis

Photo Sales
Player ratingsBirmingham CityBilly SharpOli McBurnie
Next Page
Page 1 of 4