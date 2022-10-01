Sheffield United Player Ratings gallery: Too many off days for key men in Birmingham City draw
Sheffield United saw their lead at the top of the Championship table cut to just a single point after they were held at home by Birmingham City this afternoon.
Despite Oli McBurnie’s second-half opener, his fifth goal in six games, United couldn’t hang on and were pegged back when Troy Deeney equalised for the visitors soon after.
United had chances to win, substitute Billy Sharp seeing his one-on-one shot well saved by John Ruddy, and Norwich's win away at Blackpool saw them move to within a point of Paul Heckingbottom's men at the top of the Championship table.
Here’s how we rated the Blades against the Blues...
