Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United given fresh encouragement in Harrison Burrows transfer race after Peterborough United future admission

Sheffield United have been given further encouragement in their pursuit of highly-rated Harrison Burrows this summer after Darren Ferguson, the defender’s manager at Peterborough United, admitted his “doubt” that he will remain at London Road this summer. The 22-year-old is now in the final year of his Posh deal and was named League One player of the year last season after scoring 12 goals and registering 15 assists.

The Burrows saga has rumbled on all summer, despite the fact that United are unable to bring him in until a positive resolution is reached with their ongoing takeover bid. The situation was complicated last week when United’s Championship rivals Preston North End made a bid for Burrows, which was rejected by Peterborough. Reports in Lancashire have suggested that they are unable to return with a second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United kick off their Championship season in just over four weeks - ironically, away at Preston - and ahead of their first pre-season game this weekend, away at York City, have so far only added former Leeds man Jamie Shackleton to their ranks after 13 summer departures so far. That number will swell to 14 when Cameron Archer’s Aston Villa return is ratified, while there are doubts over Oli McBurnie’s United future after his contract officially expired at the end of last month.

Coventry City and Portsmouth have also been credited with interest in Burrows, who has linked back up with Posh for pre-season. But boss Ferguson - who has already seen defender Ronnie Edwards sold to Premier League new boys Southampton this summer - does not anticipate Burrows seeing out his contract with his boyhood club.

"The reality is clubs like ours will lose players if we don’t get promoted,” Ferguson told Posh Plus. “I expected to lose Ronnie and there has been a lot of interest in Harrison. I doubt he will still be here. If he is then that’s great, but it’s not likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We worked hard to keep Josh Knight, but the chance of playing in Germany was too good to turn down and we wish him all the best. We won’t lose any more unless I want to sell them. We always have plans in place to replace players who might leave.

"We are an attractive club for young players. Some clubs will sign them and stick them in the under-23s, but we play them in the first-team if they are good enough. Their age really doesn’t matter.”