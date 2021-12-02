Brewster took 35 league games to get off the mark for the Blades after becoming the Blades’ record signing while Berge, the previous incumbent of that title, ended a winless run in United colours that stretched back to July 2020 when he came off the bench in victory over Bristol City at the weekend.

Both men are expected to be in the Blades squad which travels to Cardiff City this weekend, with Paul Heckingbottom’s men looking for their third successive win.

“He’s fit in terms of medically and aerobically, he’s just not had any game time,” Heckingbottom said of Norwegian international Berge.

“He played a behind-closed-doors game on Monday and trained Tuesday, and trained again today. We’re working hard on him and making sure we don’t miss a chance to get some good work into his legs and some minutes as well.”

Brewster scored the Blades’ opener against the Robins last weekend before being forced off with a hamstring complaint.

Sander Berge and Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Everyone can see the talent they both have got,” Heckingbottom said of him and Berge.

“They came to the club and it coincided with a difficult time. That is tough.