Paul Heckingbottom reveals when he expects John Fleck to return to Sheffield United training after Reading seizure

Fleck was taken to hospital after suffering a seizure, which was wrongly linked to the Covid-19 vaccine by online conspiracy theorists, in the second half of the Blades’ win in Berkshire, and sat out Sunday’s clash with Bristol City with suspension.

Fleck was at Bramall Lane to watch the Blades beat City 2-0, and was in the dressing room with his teammates beforehand.

“He’s been in again today,” manager Heckingbottom said on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cardiff City.

“He’s got the all clear from the specialists so we’re going to introduce him into training next week. He’s been doing some running with [sports scientist] Lee McMahon and hopefully we’ll have him back next week.”

United have concerns over Rhian Brewster and Ollie Norwood, who were taken off against City with hamstring and calf issues respectively.

“We’re going to give them to the end,” Heckingbottom added.

“We haven’t risked anything yet but we’ll see how they go. But both have a chance of playing.”

United had a behind-closed-doors game on Monday which saw Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Sander Berge all given minutes as they step up their returns to full fitness.

“We’re just keen to get everyone up to speed so if and when the chance comes, they can take it,” Heckingbottom said.