Diego De Girolamo eyeing up Sheffield United reunion if Buxton shock Morecambe in FA Cup this weekend

The competitions’ lowest-ranked remaining team are at home to League One side Morecambe on Saturday afternoon, with the game being televised live on BBC One.

De Girolamo, who scored the winner in the last round against York City to book his side’s place in the second-round draw, came through the United academy as a youngster and if his side can overcome the League One strugglers, he already knows who he wants to face next.

“There is a lot of excitement amongst the lads,” he admitted.

“We are all talking about who we want in the next round if we win.

“I don’t support them, but I’d want either Sheffield United away or Manchester United at Old Trafford.”

De Girolamo has already insisted that his side will not fear Morecambe, although they will treat them with the respect they deserve, and believes Buxton’s astroturf pitch could give an extra dimension to the cup clash.

Diego de Girolamo, who scored the winner at York, wants to win a chance to face Sheffield United or Manchester United in the FA Cup third round - Pic by Richard Parkes

“Morecambe won't have played on that this season, and we will have lots of fans there,” he added.

“We can't go into it too confident or we could find ourselves two down in the first 15 minutes. It's about the mindset and the game plan you go into.

“It is a match we have to respect. They are above us, but we have to go in without fear and treat it as a normal game.

Diego De Girolamo of Sheffield United celebrates scoring against Preston in the FA Cup whilst at the Blades (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

“I had that great feeling against Kettering and against York. If I experience it against Morecambe it would be unbelievable. It is on my mind how it can happen.

“It is a brilliant place to be around at the moment. We are getting big crowds and there is great banter in the dressing room. There's just a real buzz at the club right now.

“It's probably some of the best memories I have had in football.”

And on the game being shown live on the BBC, De Girolamo added: “It makes me give a bit extra, and I would rather the game was on television than not.