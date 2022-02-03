Why Luton Town's transfer move for Sheffield United man failed ahead of Millwall switch

The United forward emerged as a target for the Hatters after failing to establish himself in Paul Heckingbottom’s plans at Bramall Lane, making only eight appearances this season – and only one from the start in the Championship.

Freeman instead joined Millwall in a late, deadline-beating deal, linking up with Oli Burke at The Den after the Scottish international moved to London earlier in the transfer window.

And Jones, who played alongside a young Freeman at Yeovil Town after the forward was sent on loan from Arsenal, revealed: “Luke Freeman we would have liked to have done. I know Luke, I’ve played with Luke, I’ve been an admirer of Luke.

“He’s been fantastic, it’s just we couldn’t get near the finances for him. So that was that.

“But we probably wanted to add a left-footed midfield player to our ranks as that’s the only thing we haven’t got.

“That’s why we’ve probably been linked with Harvey White, but there was no enquiry for Harvey White. But for Luke Freeman there was, because he’s different to what we have. Really, really different.

Luke Freeman made his last Sheffield United appearance away at Wolves before joining Millwall on loan after Luton Town's failed move: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“I know him, he’s a great character and he wanted to come. It’s just we couldn’t get near the finances, and that’s basically all on that.”

Freeman said that the chance to work with Gary Rowett at Millwall played a big part in his move.

“The manager has been looking at me for a while now, but the feeling is mutual,” Freeman said.