Sheffield United have been served a warning over revamped Birmingham City

City brought in Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United, Taylor Richards from Brighton, Norwich City’s Onel Hernandez, Juninho Bacuna from Rangers and former Blade Lyle Taylor, on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Taylor scored after just seven minutes of his Birmingham debut on Sunday, as Derby came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home to the Blues.

And Bowyer said: “The players that we have brought in are good players. We have brought in Mengi, Taylor Richards, it will be good to see him when he’s fit, Hernandez with some pace, something that we didn't really have.

“We brought [Juninho] Bacuna in and I was really impressed with his performance at the weekend. Lyle Taylor is another good player.

“I have been really happy with the lads that we have brought in. They bring us quality in possession and they showed that at the weekend.

Lyle Taylor in his Sheffield United days ahead of his reunion with his former club with Birmingham City tomorrow (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

“My job is to push them and get the best out of them as individuals and as a team."

Richards is expected to miss out against the Blades, though, after contracting Covid-19, while another Old Trafford loanee Tahith Chong and former Watford striker Troy Deeney are lacking match fitness after recent absences.