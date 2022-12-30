At the full time whistle, as almost 3,500 rowdy Sheffield United supporters hailed their heroes after another big win on the coast at Blackpool, James McAtee turned back towards them and appeared to be taking in the moment.

The 20-year-old may be contracted to one of the world's biggest clubs in Manchester City but - despite some exposure to City's first-team environment, including a Manchester derby - will not have witnessed such consistent scenes on the terraces until making the switch across the Pennines.

Little wonder, then, that the England U21 star admits he is loving life at the Lane. McAtee was on the scoresheet at Blackpool, his second goal in as many games after opening the scoring at Coventry, but his overall display showed how far he has come since the low point of his Blades career, away at Luton earlier this year.

That evening, McAtee was largely anonymous, against tough opponents in difficult circumstances, and was dragged at half-time. Last night, against tough opponents in difficult circumstances, with the west-coast wind swirling and parts of the Bloomfield Road pitch looking bumpy, to be kind, he was a constant threat, heavily involved from the off, with his quick feet and deceptive turn of pace proving troublesome.

His goal was the crowning glory, running half the length of the pitch and taking advantage of some questionable defending to stroke home at the near post, returning to a familiar celebration to anyone who pored over YouTube highlights of his City academy days when his move was confirmed in the summer.

"Iliman just slipped me in and I just carried on running," McAtee, forming a dangerous partnership with Senegal youngster Iliman Ndiaye, told Sky. "I did actually look up to cross the ball but no-one was really coming to me. In training, I almost always go near post, so I'm glad it finally paid off.

James McAtee of Sheffield United celebrates scoring at Blackpool: Darren Staples / Sportimage

"In the last game I did a knee slide and cut my knee open, so I thought: 'I'll have to go back to my old celebration!' I feel like, looking back at the Luton game, it shows how much I've improved myself and how much I'm loving it here."