George Baldock missed Sheffield United’s defeat at Nottingham Forest on Friday night with a “slight issue” to his calf that was not worth risking, boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed, with fellow wing-back Jayden Bogle closing in on a return to training.

The Greek international was a notable absentee from the teamsheet at the City Ground, with former Forest man Ben Osborn - a left-footed midfielder by trade - filling in admirably at right wing-back on his former stomping ground.

With Manchester City next up at Bramall Lane, United will be keen to ensure Baldock is fit enough to take on the treble winners and Heckingbottom explained: “George had a slight problem with his calf that we didn’t want to risk. Jayden has missed all pre-season but hopefully he’ll be back in training next week.

“With him not ready to play we didn’t want to take a risk with George and potentially lose him until after the international break.”

Oli McBurnie did not feature on the teamsheet despite returning to training, while Vinicius Souza and Benie Traore were withdrawn after suffering cramp. “Oli trained in the week,” Heckingbottom added. “He’s another one who missed pre-season. As you normally get, there’s stiffness and soreness and he said I’ve waited this long so I’ll wait another game.”