Watch Gus Hamer’s stunning Sheffield United debut goal v Nottingham Forest
This is the moment Gustavo Hamer announced himself to Sheffield United fans with a stunning strike from long range on his debut away at Nottingham Forest.
The former Coventry City man was handed his first start in United colours at the City Ground and could only watch as Taiwo Awoniyi put the home side ahead inside the first few minutes.
But Hamer dragged his side back on level terms with a sublime curling finish in front of the Blades fans, who celebrated as impressively as their side scored their first goal back in the top flight.