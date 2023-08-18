News you can trust since 1887
Watch Gus Hamer’s stunning Sheffield United debut goal v Nottingham Forest

This is the moment Gustavo Hamer announced himself to Sheffield United fans with a stunning strike from long range on his debut away at Nottingham Forest.

By Danny Hall
Published 18th Aug 2023, 21:02 BST

The former Coventry City man was handed his first start in United colours at the City Ground and could only watch as Taiwo Awoniyi put the home side ahead inside the first few minutes.

But Hamer dragged his side back on level terms with a sublime curling finish in front of the Blades fans, who celebrated as impressively as their side scored their first goal back in the top flight.

