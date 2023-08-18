Forest scored early and late, in the third minute through Taiwo Awoniyi and the 90th through Chris Wood, with Hamer’s curling effort getting the Blades back on level terms early in the second half.
United had further good chances to go ahead, Benie Traore seeing a one-on-one effort saved well by Matt Turner, but suffered their second defeat in two Premier League matches ahead of next weekend’s meeting with Manchester City.
Here’s how our man rated the Blades players at the City Ground...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Had to be alert early on to punt clear from an underhit backpass and took a risk later on when he came out of his area to challenge Gibbs-White and did just enough to win the ball, when it looked like he had made a rash decision. No chance with Forest’s early goal or their late one
2. Ben Osborn 6
One of a few former Forest men in the United side and was forced to fit into an unfamiliar right wing-back position with Baldock and Bogle absent - with Basham and Seriki on the bench. But he did well despite the obvious challenges, showing composure on the ball and tenacity in the tackle. Booked late on for taking too long over a throw-in
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 5
We’ll never know what shout the former Forest man gave to Egan as Aurier’s cross for the Forest first came in but neither dealt with the danger and United were behind quickly. Did very well to deny Awoniyi a certain second from Aurier’s incredible low cross soon after and survived a penalty shout after a collision with Awoniyi that was clumsy at worst
4. John Egan 5
Neither he nor Ahmedhodzic could do enough to prevent Forest’s early opener as Awoniyi ghosted between the pair to nod home Aurier’s excellent cross. May have felt he could have done better with a deep corner he met at the back post and seemed to get caught under the flight of the ball for Wood’s late winner