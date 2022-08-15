Why former Sheffield United favourite is backing Jack O'Connell's fitness bid after advice revealed

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Connell has missed almost two years with a knee issue that has forced him to twice go under the knife, and revealed recently that he isn’t far off returning to running in training.

United fans are desperate to see the centre-half return to action, after his absence coincided with their relegation from the Premier League.

O’Connell, whose last game was in September 2020, and Duffy were guests on United’s SUTV channel on Sunday as the Blades took on Middlesbrough, and Duffy admitted: “I feel so much for Jack because I know the person he is and the hard work that he puts in.

“It kills me that he’s out because he’s put so much time and effort in to get to the place he is and he got to, and then now he’s out and been out for so long.

“But if there’s one person who can get back to the level he was at, it would be Jack. Because of that hard work that he puts in, day in and day out.

Mark Duffy and Jack O’Connell are former teammates at Sheffield United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“He lives and breathes football. I know how frustrating it will be for him and I’ve said to him in the past: ‘Just take your time. Don’t rush’. Because he will try and rush back, as he’s so desperate to get back out there.