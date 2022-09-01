News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: Big Sander Berge transfer boost as Liverpool move for Juventus man

Sheffield United may have been handed a deadline-day boost in their hopes of keeping hold of Sander Berge after Liverpool, one of the Norwegian’s potential suitors, entered talks over signing Juventus midfielder Arthur on loan.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:43 am
With Jurgen Klopp’s side facing something of an injury crisis in midfield, exacerbated by a hamstring issue picked up by skipper Jordan Henderson against Newcastle last night, speculation raged that Berge may move to the Premier League ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Klopp is a fan of the midfielder from his time at Genk, with Liverpool linked before he made a then-club record switch to United in January 2020.

But Liverpool look to have gone elsewhere in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements, with the Brazilian Arthur looking set to move to Anfield on loan.

Arthur is reportedly booked in for a medical later today after arriving in Liverpool, potentially strengthening United’s hopes of keeping hold of Berge beyond tonight’s deadline.

Paul Heckingbottom is desperate to keep Sander Berge at Sheffield United beyond the transfer deadline: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
