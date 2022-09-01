Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Jurgen Klopp’s side facing something of an injury crisis in midfield, exacerbated by a hamstring issue picked up by skipper Jordan Henderson against Newcastle last night, speculation raged that Berge may move to the Premier League ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Klopp is a fan of the midfielder from his time at Genk, with Liverpool linked before he made a then-club record switch to United in January 2020.

But Liverpool look to have gone elsewhere in their pursuit of midfield reinforcements, with the Brazilian Arthur looking set to move to Anfield on loan.

Arthur is reportedly booked in for a medical later today after arriving in Liverpool, potentially strengthening United’s hopes of keeping hold of Berge beyond tonight’s deadline.