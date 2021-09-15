Why confidence is starting to flow back into this Sheffield United squad

United didn’t quite manage to build on that superb 6-2 win over Peterborough on Saturday but they turned in a decent performance against a good side and but for some wayward finishing and sloppy defending Slavisa Jokanovic’s side could have won comfortably.

Sander Berge made a goalscoring return to the side after overcoming his period of isolation having tested positive for Covid on arriving for international duty for Norway.

And he says that after a poor start to the campaign there has been plenty going on, on the pitch, this week to offer hope of a sustained run of positive results, particularly as the new signings become more accustomed to each other.

Sander Berge celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Preston. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Five new players in all came through the door before the transfer window closed and collectively they have breated a little life back into the team.

Berge said after that draw with Preston: “No doubt [they can push up the table]. We started out not great at all and we will learn from that but these two games, show signs of what's to come and we just need to build and learn.