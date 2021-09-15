'Sheffield United are not a Championship club'
New Sheffield United goalkeeper Robin Olsen has opened up on the reason he decided to make the move to the Blades on deadline day.
The Sweden international finally made his debut for United in the 2-2 draw with Preston on Tuesday night having been away on international duty and then forced to spend five days un quarantine upon his return.
Olsen was highly sought-after when it was decided that he would move away from Roma, but the 31-year-old says his experiences of Sheffield United while at Everton for a spell last season, convinced him that Bramall Lane was the place to be.
He said: “I didn't play the games last season against Sheffield United but I was on the bench and we [Everton] needed to fight really hard.
"I saw a team and a club that needs to be promoted. Sheffield United are not a Championship club and to join this journey and fight to come back I want to be a part of it. I just want to help the team and come back to the Premier League, hopefully this season.”
Olsen added that it was always his intention to move back to the UK, saying: “It was a big wish for me and my family [to come to England]. When we spoke with Rome to maybe leave the club I had a big wish to return to the UK. We had a good last year here, me and my family when we were at Everton and we wanted to come back. We liked the lifestyle, how everything works, the people, so it was a very big wish.”