The Sweden international finally made his debut for United in the 2-2 draw with Preston on Tuesday night having been away on international duty and then forced to spend five days un quarantine upon his return.

Olsen was highly sought-after when it was decided that he would move away from Roma, but the 31-year-old says his experiences of Sheffield United while at Everton for a spell last season, convinced him that Bramall Lane was the place to be.

He said: “I didn't play the games last season against Sheffield United but I was on the bench and we [Everton] needed to fight really hard.

Robin Olsen made his Sheffield United debut against Preston on Tuesday night. Andrew Yates / Sportimage

"I saw a team and a club that needs to be promoted. Sheffield United are not a Championship club and to join this journey and fight to come back I want to be a part of it. I just want to help the team and come back to the Premier League, hopefully this season.”