Sander Berge sends out a Sheffield United warning

Against Preston on Tuesday night, for the second time this season, the Blades dropped points in injury time – the other coming against Huddersfield – after Berge’s second half goal looked to have won a hard-fought encounter at Bramall Lane.

A mistake at the back gave an opening to the visitors and they snatched a point with seconds remaining.

Victory for United would have made it two on the bounce in the Championship in a season where they are yet to really get going.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United looks dejected after the Blades conceded a late equaliser to Preston. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Berge says he sees signs of improvement in the team but admits that they have to learn quickly from their mistakes to thrive in this hugely difficult division.

"It's awful when it happens twice and we have to learn from that,” he said. “We can't keep on doing this. We know if you don't go up by two every Championship team can get back in the game, especially when they are a strong physical team at set pieces.

"We have to make sure we control the game or make sure we create and score enough goals to keep them away.

Berge added: “It's a balance. We have to figure out how to attack but also make sure we are balanced enough to keep them away.

"At the moment we are a little bit open. We want to go forward with a lot of quality, we just have to be more composed probably, keep the balance.

"We had the game in our hands and at the last they have a free kick on the halfway line which they go and score from. We just have to work and improve. We are playing a different style of football which means a lot more ball possession but we also need to be more in balance every time we attack.”