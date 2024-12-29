Harry Souttar back at Leicester with Sheffield United fearing worst over loan star's injury
Sheffield United are fearing the worst over loan star Harry Souttar’s injury after the Leicester City man returned to his parent club for assessment on the injury that he suffered on Boxing Day against Burnley. Souttar has been a key part of United’s superb start to the current campaign after arriving in the summer from the Premier League newboys.
But there is some concern over the length of his absence with sources telling The Star that Souttar damaged his Achilles against the Clarets. He was initially assessed after the game before reporting back to City for further assessment.
Former Blade John Egan suffered an Achilles injury last term and the issue ended his season and effectively his United career as he left Bramall Lane in the summer.
If, as expected, he misses a chunk of the season remaining then it will only intensify United’s need for reinforcements in the January transfer window, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson the only senior and fit specialist centre-halves in United’s squad as things stand. Both Alfie Gilchrist and Rhys Norrington-Davies can also fill in in the middle if required but that would leave gaps elsewhere in Chris Wilder’s squad.
