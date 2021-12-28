Wilder will return to his old stomping ground for the first time since leaving the Blades in March this weekend, when Boro travel to South Yorkshire.

Assuming it goes ahead, it will be only the Blades' second game in almost 30 days after their clashes against QPR, Preston North End and Hull City this month were all postponed because of a number of Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp.

Boro, meanwhile, were one of just four Championship teams to play on Boxing Day after the fixture schedule was decimated by coronavirus, and are still on track to face Blackpool on Wednesday evening - less than 72 hours before their scheduled trip to Bramall Lane.

And Wilder, who left United in March this year after an acrimonious falling-out with the Bramall Lane hierarchy, believes that will be to the Blades' advantage when the sides face-off on Saturday afternoon.

"Our opponents at the weekend will have gone a big period without a game," Wilder said, "and we will have possibly had the games we will have played leading up to that.

"So there's obviously going to be an advantage there.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder returns to Sheffield United this weekend ... if Covid-19 allows (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

"But on the flip side, there are a lot of teams who are playing catch-up. We want to play and carry on, and certainly our focus in at Blackpool.

"Of course, in an absolute ideal world, we want everyone to be playing at the same time, so the integrity of the competition doesn't come into question.

"But we are not in ideal times and unfortunately, that is the situation we are."

Wilder cancelled his players' Christmas party, scheduled to take place in London, and admits that a combination of responsibility and fortune is needed to limit the effects of coronavirus.

United, too, have so far not been hit too badly by the virus, the Omicron variant of which is spreading rapidly across the country after being first discovered.

Strikers Oli McBurnie and David McGoldrick both had to isolate recently, missing the win at Fulham, but United's long period of inactivity has minimised the number of games they were absent for and both returned to United's training base ahead of the scheduled Boxing Day clash at Preston North End.

“We’ve got to have a bit of responsibility," Wilder added.

"Whether I’m being a bit controversial or not, we cancelled our Christmas Party which was due to be in London because it was the right thing to do and I know certain other teams didn’t.

“We took responsibility but there are certain parts of it where we’re trying to be lucky with it. I think it’s a balance.

“We’re doing whatever we can do here and speaking to guys here, they’re quite proud of the record they’ve got [with Covid-19] and the protocols they put in place guided by the EFL.