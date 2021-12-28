The former Blade, who also represented Arsenal and Swansea City during his playing career, revealed last month on Twitter that he has cancer.

He confirmed he was set to undergo a seven-week course of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which was concluded recently.

“Hi all, hope you all had an amazing Christmas,” Hartfield wrote on Twitter.

“Just wanted to say I have just finished my treatment and now I have to wait three months for the results.

“Just to say a massive thank you to every one of you all for the support you have given me. It means the world to me. Love Charlie.”

Hartfield represented United over 50 times after joining from Arsenal, playing in the Dave Bassett era. He was memorably sent off after an altercation with Manchester United's Eric Cantona.