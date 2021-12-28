City have been hit hard by Covid-19, with a number of positive cases and injuries meaning they had less than the 14 players required by the English Football League for games to go ahead.

The writing was on the wall when City’s Boxing Day game against Blackburn Rovers was postponed at the eleventh hour, with sources close to the club suggesting as many as 20 players and staff had either tested positive for coronavirus or were required to self-isolate under government guidelines.

“Our match at Sheffield United has been postponed due to the Tigers having an insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture,” a Hull statement read.

“The club has worked hard to ensure it has been able to play the game. However, taking into account the injuries and positive Covid-19 cases in the squad, we do not have the required numbers for the match to take place.

A new date for the trip to Bramall Lane will be announced in due course. We apologise again for the disappointment and disruption caused.”

The game is the THIRD in recent weeks that United have seen postponed because of Covid-19 cases in the opposition camp. Previous fixtures against Queens Park Rangers and Preston North End were called off, and must be rescheduled into an already-busy fixture calendar in the new year.